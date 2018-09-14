Four candidates running for Mayor of Tumbler Ridge

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Four candidates will face off for the position of mayor in Tumbler Ridge.

Incumbent mayor Don McPherson will take on former councillor Jerrilyn Schembri, Garret Golhof and Keith Bertrand.

Tumbler Ridge has another six spots available for councillors. Incumbent councillors Will Howe, Joanne Kirkby and Darryl Krakowka are seeking re-election.

Barry Blackman, Monty Hendrickson, Stacey Lajeunesse, Bernie Lehmann, Curtis Miedzinski and Chris Norbury are also running for council.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

Related Stories