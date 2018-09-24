Friends collecting donations for both families affected by fatal crash on the Alaska Highway

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Friends of the two families that lost children in the collision Sunday night are collecting donations to help with funeral costs and the medical costs for the one child taken to Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

According to a friend of the family, 16-year-old Ashlynn Myers and 10-year-old Asia Anderson passed away in the collision on Sunday.

Police were called out a report of a collision on Highway 97 at Orrin Powell Road at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. A Pontiac Montana minivan with six occupants was travelling southbound on the Alaska Highway and was attempting to make a left turn into the pull-off area just north of the Kiskatinaw River Bridge when it was t-boned by a northbound Ford pickup truck with five occupants.

Donations are now being accepted at Lakeview Credit Union to help with funeral costs for both girls. You can also make contributions in person at Reynars Funeral Chapel in Dawson Creek or email transfer funds to amandabryannewagar@gmail.com. Funds will also go to help the six-year-old girl who was taken to Vancouver Children’s Hospital and is currently awaiting surgery.

BC RCMP traffic services spokesperson Constable Mike Halskov said that at the crash is currently being investigated by the Dawson Creek RCMP with the assistance of Peace Traffic Services, the BC Coroners Service, and a collision analyst from Fort St. John.



