Friends in Low Places: A Garth Brooks Tribute

By
Adam Reaburn
-
Bring all your friends for the ultimate tribute to Garth Brooks, Friends in Low Places: A Garth Brooks Tribute Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Lido Theatre.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a BBQ dinner included in your ticket at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $65 or buy two for $120.

Tickets are on sale now at Systems Sound Source, the Lido Theatre or online at www.energetictickets.ca

Proceeds from the event go to support the Northern Environmental Action Team.

