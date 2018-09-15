Grande Prairie looking for missing 13-year-old

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Ty Loyie. He was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on September 13, 2018.

Loyie is described as:

Metis

Shaved head

Brown eyes

Braces on his teeth

5’7” / 115 lbs

Wearing a black hoodie, black runners carrying a black backpack

There is a concern for Ty’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

