Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old

Grande Prairie, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Peyton Robinson. She was last seen at her residence on September 19th in Grande Prairie.

Robinson is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

5’0” / 110 lbs

There is a concern for Robinson’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com

