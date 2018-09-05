Grimshaw resident fastest overall at Taylor Flats 200

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Grimshaw’s Chad Burns was the fastest overall racer and first place winner in the Dakota Contracting Ltd. Taylor Flats 200 Unlimited class this year.

Burns piloted his boat Bad Habit to complete the six legs of the 200-mile race on Saturday and Sunday in a time of 1:21:20.

Fort St. John resident Gord Humphrey finished fourth among Unlimited class racers, piloting Unnatural Disaster in a time of 1:49:11. Humphrey was beset by penalties on the first, second, fifth, and sixth legs of the race.

Clayton and Trapper Wolsey, also from Fort St. John, finished fourth and sixth respectively in the Inland Kenworth CX class.

Clayton and his boat Dirty Harry notched a time of 1:46:41, which was 23 seconds slower than third place finisher Brian Freeland and less than four minutes behind first-in-class Jeremy Hand from Peace River, Alberta.

Trapper Wolsey meanwhile finished in a time of 1:49:33 at the wheel of Leroy.

In the Fort Motors A class, Prince George’s Stephen Ford took first place in the three-boat field, as Runnin’ Loose motored along the course on the Peace and Pine Rivers in a time of 1:47:35. Tim Grebor from Grande Prairie finished third in that class, notching a time of 2:08:54.

Finally, Nathan McLeod from Little Smoky, Alberta took top spot in the Compass Services FX class, finishing the race in 1:52:52.

