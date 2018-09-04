Hill shoots 3 under par at Battle of the Peace 3 to take win in men’s advanced division

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Whitehorse resident Alan Hill shot a three-under-par 117 over the weekend to take the top spot in the men’s advanced division at the third annual Battle of the Peace disc golf tournament.

39 disc golfers took to the links at Lone Wolf Golf Club for the third annual disc golf tournament, which was included in the Professional Disc Golfer’s Association tour season for the first time.

“We’re doing a pro and amateur event, so it’s under the PDGA guidelines, rules and structure,” said tournament organizer Daniel Martin last week. “The big reason why we did that was because Grande Prairie folks and people from the Yukon wanted us to make it PDGA. For example, Whitehorse folks travel all the way to the badlands [in Wayne, Alberta], a 27-hour drive because it’s a PDGA event.”

Hill, who according to Martin travelled down from Whitehorse along with Ryan Norquay and Josh Paton, shot a 56 in Saturday’s first round and a 61 on Sunday. Josh Stokmans finished second in the men’s advanced division, shooting a 127 over two rounds. Norquay and Martin finished third and fourth respectively with scores of 130 and 136 respectively.

In the intermediate men’s group, Brant Churchill shot a 127 to finish first in the eight-player division, while tournament co-organizer Clint Warkentin ended up fourth after shooting 138.

Elena Warkentin took the win in the women’s intermediate division besting Jenna Stokmans – the lone other competitor – by 15 throws with a 143.

Karen Frederickson took first in the women’s recreational group after shooting 166, while Dominic Bruton took the win the Junior division with a 175.

Josh Paton finished first in the men’s recreational division, tying Hill’s score of 117 – the best over the weekend. Patrick Turner topped the amateur men’s 40+ group with a 147 while the men’s 50+ division crown was won by Keith McKeeman, who shot a 136.

The full results can be found on the Professional Disc Golfer’s Association website: https://www.pdga.com/tour/event/37138.

