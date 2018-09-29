House behind police tape on the city’s east side

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties are investigating an incident that took place at a home on the city’s east side earlier today.

At around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, three RCMP vehicles were seen parked outside of a mobile home in the 8600-block of 76th Street, while the home itself was behind police tape.

The home appeared to be quite dilapidated, with two windows in the home’s front room seen to be wide open with the windows’ blinds knocked askew, while the front porch and entrance stairs appeared to have collapsed. It is not known if the damaged occurred during the incident.

A fourth police vehicle arrived a short time later, and an officer was seen exiting the vehicle wearing forensic coveralls.

Officers at the scene declined to comment about the nature of their investigation, but when asked, the on-duty watch commander with the Fort St. John RCMP this afternoon said that police were working on issuing a release.

The watch commander was also not able to speak to the incident, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

Comments on a post in a local Facebook group allege that three men entered the home brandishing a firearm, shooting and injuring a woman and fatally wounding a dog. Those allegations have not been confirmed.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

Advertisement

Related Stories