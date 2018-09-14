Hudson’s Hope has a new mayor and seven people running for councillor

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope will have a new mayor.

Dave Heiberg was the only person to be nominated for the position of mayor of Hudson’s Hope and will be voted in by acclamation. Incumbent councillors candidates Mattias Gibbs, Kelly Miller and Travous Quibell are all running re-election.

Joseph King, Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are also running for the position of councillor. There are a total of six spots open for councillor in the District of Hudson’s Hope.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

