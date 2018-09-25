Hudson’s Hope RCMP say thefts, break and enters have increased this month

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Constable Bill McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP published this month’s policing report, saying that the detachment has seen an increase in break and enters as well as thefts.

During the past four weeks, Cst. McKenna said that police responded to 57 calls for service and issued 34 motor vehicle act warnings and violation tickets, which is less than half the number of tickets issued in August.

In addition, he said that two impaired drivers were located and issued immediate roadside driving prohibitions during last month.

Cst. McKenna did say that the Hudson’s Hope area has had an increase in break and enters and theft reports in recent weeks.

“Several files are under investigation and the public are asked to be vigilant, to secure their belongings, and to report any suspicious people or vehicles to local police,” he said. “Remote residential and business properties, unattended vehicles, and storage facilities have been the most targeted. Property owners are encouraged to safeguard their properties and to check them regularly.”

The policing highlights from the past four weeks in Hudson’s Hope are as follows:

On August 25th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted a joint check stop with BC Conservation office at Farrell Creek road. Several warnings for minor infractions were issue to drivers. One driver was issued a three month driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act.

On August 27th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to Trespassers fishing near the Peace Canyon Dam spill way. The three were escorted out of the area and warned for Trespassing. The public are not permitted to access the river between the bridge and dam. Trespassers could be issued a $115.00 violation ticket for Trespassing and/or be charged criminally for mischief, for interfering in normal operation of the dam. Please keep in mind that the restriction is for public safety as the spill way may be opened for emergency purposes with little notice to persons on the bank.

On September 5th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deer 50D Excavator and Hoe from a property near Reschke Road. Anyone with information can call the local detachment and quote file 2018-299

On September 7th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a local residence for unwanted persons refusing to leave. The unwanted persons left prior to police arrival, however, one returned a short time later, driving a vehicle to the scene. The driver was found to be intoxicated while driving and was issued a 90 day roadside driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On September 8th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle for speeding and expired trailer insurance. Two rifles were observed in the vehicle and the driver produced an expired firearms license. Charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm have been forwarded to Provincial Crown for approval.

On September 12th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were advised of a theft of Crossbow from a parked vehicle on Beryl Prairie Road. The vehicle had the door lock punched out to gain access while the owner was out hunting. File 2018-314 refers.

On September 12th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle travelling at 158 Km/Hr on Hwy 29. The driver was subsequently found to be impaired by alcohol and was issued a 90 day roadside driving prohibition and the work truck was impounded for 30 days. The driver was also issued violation tickets for excessive speeding and driving contrary to restrictions.

On September 12th, 2018, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a theft of off road light bars that were unbolted and taken from a parked truck at Dunlevy boat launch. File 2018-317 refers.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.

