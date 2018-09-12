Hudson’s Hope wins award for Solar Power Project

Advertisement

WHISTLER, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope has won for their solar power project at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Excellence Awards.

The awards showcase municipalities and regional districts that have implemented projects and programs that demonstrate excellence in meeting the purposes of local government in BC. The awards are designed to profile promising practices and to create successful pathways and incentives for others to follow.

Hudson’s Hope won the excellence in service delivery award for their solar power project. The District has installed 1550 solar panels on nine municipal facilities, creating B.C.’s largest municipal solar project and making Hudson’s Hope the most-solarized community per capita in the province.

Last year, 510 kilowatts of grid-tied solar panels were installed at nine Hudson’s Hope municipal facilities, including the curling rink, arena, District Office, public works shop, tourist information centre, museum, swimming pool, regional fire hall and sewage treatment facility. Hudson’s Hope received a $1.35 million grant from the Strategic Priorities Fund/Federal Gas Tax Fund through the Union of BC Municipalities for the project.

“We are proud to be a leader in electricity self-generation,” says Mayor Gwen Johansson, “and we appreciate the BC Hydro net-metering program that helps us achieve it and make this possible. This project will reduce our Municipal District electrical costs for these buildings by an average of about 60 percent. It will also be a source of community pride and contribute to our long-term economic development. We are thrilled by the benefits that come with our move to a clean energy future.”

