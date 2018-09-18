Huskies hosting 2nd Annual Par 3 Scramble this Sunday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their 2nd Annual Par 3 Scramble golf fundraiser this Sunday.

The tournament will be a Best-Ball Scramble, with the course at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club set to be modified for the Par 3 format.

Huskies president Mike Bacso said that the tournament is being put on to help the team raise money for the upcoming season, with plans to eventually get a team scholarship fund set up for team players who leave to play collegiate hockey as a number of team players have in recent years, including former captain Jarrod Lang.

Registration for the tournament takes place at 11:00 a.m. on September 23rd, with a shotgun start at noon. Admission fees are $400 per team of four players, which includes 18 holes of golf, and a dinner after the tournament. Bacso added that teams are able to sign up until this Thursday.

The Huskies are also still looking for Hole Sponsors for the tournament, with sponsorships including a team entry.

He said that since every hole will be a Par 3, players will have a chance to win prizes on every hole.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Huskies President Mike Bacso at (250) 794-1777, or Lakepoint General Manager Ryan Galay at (250) 785-5566.

