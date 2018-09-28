Huskies looking for first win of the season in Sexsmith tonight

Advertisement

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be looking to improve to 1-1 in their second game of the NWJHL season against the Sexsmith Vipers on Friday.

The Huskies got out to an early lead in the season opener against the North Peace Navigators in Peace River last Saturday, before the Navs scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take the win 5-3.

Gary Loewen, Jared Loewen, and Geoff Dick each had two-point outings in last Saturday’s game, with Gary Loewen getting a goal and an assist, while both Jared Loewen and Dick had two helpers each.

Goals also came courtesy of Matthew Apsassin and Cody Brodhagen, while rookie Alex Nimmo tallied an assist.

The Vipers meanwhile are 1-0 to start the season after beating the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings 2-1 at home last Sunday.

The puck drops in Sexsmith at 7:00 p.m. Fort St. John time, with the Huskies set to announce details of their live stream on their Facebook page later this afternoon.

