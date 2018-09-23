Huskies lose first game of the season after moving tribute to Darcy Haugan

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Huskies travelled to Peace River Saturday to take on the Navigators and start their 2018/2019 NWJHL season.

For before the game started, the Navigators honoured former head coach Darcy Haugan, who was killed along with 15 others in last April’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos.

The ceremony in remembrance of Haugan included Haugan’s family and a number of the Navigators’ alumni.

After the moving ceremony, the Huskies started the scoring with a goal from Cody Brodhagen at the 12-minute mark of the first period. The Navigators quickly scored to tie the game at one.

In the second period, Matthew Apsassin opened the scoring with a goal for the Huskies. Robert Lemay scored two minutes later for the Navigators. Then on the power play, the Huskies took the lead with a goal from Gary Loewen.

Then in the third, the Navigators took control of the game and scored three goals to win the game 5-3.

The Huskies will take the Sexsmith Vipers next Friday in game two of their season. The Huskies first home game will be October 5.

