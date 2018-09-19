Huskies season tickets now on sale

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that season tickets for the upcoming 2018/19 NWJHL season are now officially on sale.

Huskies president Mike Bacso said that the Huskies will play 17 of 18 home games at the North Peace Arena this season, with the 18th to be played at a college showcase in Grande Prairie.

Season tickets cost $150 per adult for the season, which includes all playoff home games as well. Other perks include early entry on game days and discounts at the Huskies’ booster booth.

Single-game tickets for adults are $10 each.

Bacso said that the team is expecting a big rush for season tickets at their home opener, which is taking place at the North Peace Arena on Friday, October 5th.

Anyone who wants to get their season tickets early can contact the team via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FortstjohnHuskies/

