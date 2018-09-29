Huskies struggle on the road in Sexsmith

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies struggled Friday night in Sexsmith.

It was a close game in the first period with the only goal coming from Payton Lappenbush of the Sexsmith Viper. Then the Vipers opened things up in the second scoring three goals with one shorthanded.

That trend continued in the third period when the Vipers scored two more goals.

The final score was 6-0. The Huskies next game will be their first home game of the season October 5 against the Fairview Flyers.

Here is a Facebook Live video from the third period of the game.

