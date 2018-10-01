Hydro says there is no evidence at this time landslide is connected to Site C

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says there is no evidence, at this time, that links Sunday’s landslide to the construction of the Site C Dam.

In series of tweets Sunday afternoon, Hydro said there is no evidence the slide near the Old Fort is connected to work taking place at the Site C Dam. The slide caused part of the Old Fort Road to buckle overnight Saturday. The road is currently closed approximately 1km from one entrance to the Dam.

At this time, there is no evidence that the slide is related to #SiteC or any of the work taking place on the project (3/3) — sitecproject (@sitecproject) September 30, 2018

The tweets went on to say safety is Hyrdo’s top priority and that they are monitoring the situation closely. The Peace River Regional District has activated it’s Emergency Operations Centre in response to the landslide. Two properties at the top of the hill have been evacuated.

Safety is our top priority and we are monitoring the situation closely. We will work with on-site officials to assist in any way we can (2/3) — sitecproject (@sitecproject) September 30, 2018

Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say it could take a day or two before a new route for the Old Fort Road is determined. In the meantime, residents of the Old Fort are asked to shelter in place and contact the Peace River Regional District or the RCMP if they need any assistance.

BC Hydro is aware of the landslide that occurred near the community of Old Fort this weekend. This slide is off the dam site, about one km past the eastern entrance to the #SiteC project (1/3) — sitecproject (@sitecproject) September 30, 2018

