HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Are you ready to expand your mind and enter a higher state of consciousness?
Man of mystery and Hypnotist extraordinaire Ray Anderson will be live at The LIDO Theatre on Saturday, October 13th for a hilariously funny and entertaining hypnosis show. Sit back and enjoy as he guides audience volunteers using the power of suggestion through a variety of hilarious scenarios… side-splitting laughter is sure to follow.
Whether you are participating on stage or observing from the audience, you will undoubtedly have a great time!
Tickets are available at Systems Sound Source, at the Lido Theatre, by calling 250-785-1992 or online at www.energetictickets.ca
GENERAL – $28
RESERVED – $33.50
(Plus Applicable Fees)
