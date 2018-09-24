Johns Hopkins University social worker giving presentation on civility in Fort St. John this Tuesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An addictions treatment clinical manager is going to be in Fort St. John this week, giving residents insight into civility, including what it is, and how people treat each other with more of it.

Dan Buccino is the Clinical Manager of the Johns Hopkins Broadway Centre for Addictions, and is also the Director of the Hopkins Civility Initiative.

Buccino said that he was originally interested in studying issues of manners and etiquette as they pertain to healthcare, and became involved in the civility initiative after being introduced to its founder, Pier Massimo Forni, 20 years ago.

He explained that while the university’s medical program does place a large emphasis on being at the leading edge of scientific discovery and treatment advances, it doesn’t quite pay as much attention to the softer skills regarding interpersonal relationships in treatment.

“There’s actually a pretty hard science of the soft skills which shows that the quality of a relationship between patients and their doctors or patients and their therapists has a huge contribution to overall outcomes. So, I realized that we could do a little bit more working on some of those softer skills: relationship management, civility relational competence, purposeful ploys, that kind of thing.”

Buccino explained that while he started examining civility in the medical and mental health setting, he has broadened his scope of work.

“Everybody has an interest in civility, especially these days when it seems like everything is getting so divided and uncivil. It does seem that these days, things are heated up with Twitter and social media. Everyone is very rude and uncivil, we’re very divided, we can’t listen to each other. There are some studies that are actually pretty consistent going back 20-plus years that find that close to 90 percent of people who are polled think that civility is a problem and is getting worse. But also, 90 percent of people think that they themselves are civil, that the problem is really somebody else. The challenge is: How do we stay civil when we have a sense that other people might not always be.”

He said that he’s been touring Canada and the United States giving speeches about the topic of civility and how we can all be more civil to each other.

On Tuesday, Buccino will be giving a presentation at the North Peace Cultural Centre on how we can all treat each other with more civility. Among the topics he’ll touch on include: defining civility, the Civility Initiative, and even speak about the Initiative’s support from Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler.

Tickets are available at Homesteader Health Foods in Fort St. John or at the NPCC box office. Tickets are $20, and the presentation starts at 7:30 p.m. on September 25th.

