The Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour is a marijuana-themed comedy tour happening this October 17 at The LIDO on the day of legalization. Born out of a speakeasy weed lounge in Toronto, Jokes N Tokes features three comedians with differing perspectives on life, drugs and culture coming together to put on an incredible comedy show.

Together their comedy has been featured on Just For Laughs, JFL42, Comedy Network, Herb, Rogers TV, and Sirius XM. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate this historic event. Get your tickets to Jokes N Tokes before they go up in smoke.

Get your tickets at Systems Sound Source, by calling the Lido Theatre at 250-785-3011 or at www.energetictickets.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $22.75/28/33.50

