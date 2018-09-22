Junior Canucks win first game of the NWJHL season

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Junior Canucks got their NWJHL season started with a win Friday night.

The Canucks travelled to play Fairview Friday and came away with a 5-2 win. The Canucks started the scoring early in the first with a goal from Dustin Bahm at the 3:21 mark. That was followed by a power-play goal for the Flyers tieing the game. The Flyers then took the lead with a goal from Rene Girod.

In the second period, the Junior Canucks took control of the game and scored three goals. Nick Vanderpleug, Brandon Rowley and Tanner Bahm each put one past the Flyers goalie.

In the third, Lane Wycotte scored on an empty net to make the final score 5-2.

The Fort St. John Huskies will be opening their 2018/19 NWJHL regular season against the North Peace Navigators in Peace River this weekend.

The Navigators will be honouring former head coach Darcy Haugan, who was killed along with 15 others in last April’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos, during a ceremony before Saturday’s game.

The ceremony in remembrance of Haugan before the game will feature Haugan’s family and a number of the Navigators’ alumni.

The game takes place at the Baytex Energy Centre on Saturday, September 22nd at 8:00 p.m. local time/7:00 p.m. Pacific time, with the game to be streamed on the Huskies’ Ustream page.

