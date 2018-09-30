Landslide buckles Old Fort Road leaving residents trapped

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of the Old Fort woke up to a landslide Sunday morning leaving their only road blocked.

Sometime overnight Saturday, part of the Old Fort Hills shifted bringing part of the hill down and blocking the Old Fort Road. As of 7:30 a.m., the RCMP are on scene blocking traffic from entering the area since you can still hear the hillside moving and the ground is still moving.

The slide happened approximately one kilometre past the entrance to the Site C Dam construction site.

Police are asking area residents to avoid the area and not travel down the Old Fort Road.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that any homes are in the direct path of the slide, but officials from the Ministry of Transportation and the Regional District are not yet on site.

This is a breaking story and information is limited at this time. We will post updates as we get more information. If you have information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Old Fort Landslide 1 of 7

Related Stories