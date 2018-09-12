Literacy Society signs on as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library regional affiliate

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society says that it has partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to become the Library’s regional affiliate in the Energetic City.

Executive director Jessica Kalman said that the Literacy Society’s official partnership with the Imagination Library began on September 1st, and the Foundation is now accepting donations in anticipation opening up enrollments by next month.

Country singer Dolly Parton started the Dollywood Foundation in 1986, and in 1995 the Imagination Library program was launched. The program provides enrolled children with a carefully-selected book every month until they turn 5, regardless of income.

Kalman spoke about the Society’s partnership with the Imagination Library during her pitch to the 100 Women Who Care in Fort St. John at the Lido Theatre on Tuesday evening.

Though it didn’t win the plurality of votes at last night’s event, Kalman said that the Society currently has a goal of raising the estimated $12,500 cost of providing the program for one year.

Kalman said during her presentation that there are an estimated 1,835 children between the ages of 0-5 in the Fort St. John area.

She explained that a $50 donation can allow the Society to provide one local child with a book every month for an entire year.

Kalman said that the next big event for the Literacy Society is the New Year’s Eve Party at the Pomeroy Hotel, which the Society will be hosting for the first time this year.

Tickets for the event go on sale on October 1st and are available at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, as well as on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fort-st-john-literacy-societys-new-years-eve-party-tickets-49218491834

For more information or to make a donation, visit the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s website or Facebook page.

