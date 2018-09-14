Lorraine Michetti to remain mayor of Pouce Coupe

Advertisement

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Lorraine Michetti will remain the mayor of Pouce Coupe after being selected by acclamation.

Michetti was the only candidate to run for mayor of the community after Andre Lavoie withdrew his nomination for mayor and decided to run again for another term as a councillor.

Joining Lavoie in the race for four councillor positions are incumbents Raymond Johnston and Barbara Smith. Marlene Hebert, Ken Drover and Donna White are also running for the positions and have all served prior to 2014.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

