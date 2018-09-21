Macro Enterprises selected to build compressor station for North Montney Mainline

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Macro Enterprises has been awarded a contract to build a $37 million compressor station for the North Montney Mainline project.

In a press release Friday, the company said the two-unit greenfield compressor station would be located near Dawson Creek. The project is part of the NOVA Gas Transmission North Montney Mainline Project.

The North Montney Mainline comprises 301 kilometres of 42-inch pipeline, which will also include metering facilities, valve sites and compression facilities and will provide the added capacity needed to ship natural gas southward.

The compressor station work includes the installation of two 15.1 megawatt ISO rated gas-turbine-driven centrifugal compressor units, consisting of a Solar T130 Dry Low Emissions gas turbine, a C65-2 Compressor and associated high-pressure piping, buildings, civil works, structural steel and all station ancillary buildings and components.

Construction is expected to commence October 1, 2018, with substantial completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2019.

Macro Enterprises was also selected to build the Aitken Creek Section, Spread 2, of the North Montney Mainline. Work on that section of the pipeline started this summer and is worth approximately CAD$200 million.

Related Stories