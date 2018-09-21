Man fined and has moose seized for hunting violations near Fort Nelson

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Members of the BC Conservation Officer Service handed out a hunting violation ticket near Fort Nelson on Thursday.

Conservation Officer Sam Harris said that the CO Service received a report at around 4:30 p.m. from a member of the public that someone was skinning a moose near the side of Highway 77 north of Fort Nelson.

The Peace BCCOS have responded to a compliant re: someone hunting moose unlawfully from a highway north of Fort Nelson. The BCCOS are on scene with a person of interest. A moose has been seized. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 21, 2018

Harris said that upon arrival, he discovered that the man had been allegedly discharging his hunting rifle within 50 metres of the highway, which is against regulations.

Due to the risk to public safety, Harris said the man was assessed violation tickets totalling $575, and also had has moose tag cancelled and the dead moose seized.

Harris was unable to provide the suspect’s identity or residence due to the allegations not having been proven.

He added that all hunters should bear in mind that Conservation Officers strictly enforce the 50-metre exclusion zone around all publicly-maintained roads in B.C., and if any members of the public notice any illegal hunting activity they can report it to the C.O.S. by calling the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) Line at: 1 (877) 952-7277.

Advertisement

Related Stories