Man thrown from vehicle and killed in rollover crash north of Wonowon

WONOWON, B.C. – One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred off the Alaska Highway north of Wonowon on Sunday evneing.

Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that officers and BC Ambulance Service crews were called out to a single vehicle rollover on the Mile 109 Road, three kilometres from the turnoff to the Alaska Highway, at around 8:00 p.m.

The crash involved a single red 2007 Volkswagen Golf with two occupants; a 41-year-old female driver and a 32-year-old male passenger.

Cst. Neustaeter said that officers believe the man was ejected from the vehicle during the collision and was declared dead at the scene. The family of the deceased have been notified, his identity has not been released.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Fort St John Regional Hospital for an assessment and was released shortly thereafter.

The Fort St John RCMP is imploring all drivers and passengers to properly wear their seatbelts, which are proven to save lives.

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor, but the collision remains under investigation.

If anyone witnessed the collision, has any dash cam video, or observed the vehicle’s driving behaviour prior to the crash, they are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

