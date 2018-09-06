Mayor Rob Fraser and councillor Betty Ponto so far the only official candidates in upcoming Taylor municipal election

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor mayor Rob Fraser and councillor Betty Ponto have officially filed paperwork to be re-elected to their current seats on District Council.

The District of Taylor’s Director of Financial Services Michael McPhail, who is also serving as Chief Electoral Officer, said that as of Thursday morning, mayor Fraser and councillor Ponto were the only two candidates to have submitted their nomination papers.

Fraser served as a councillor in Taylor from 1994 to 2006 before being elected mayor in 2014 to succeed former mayor Fred Jarvis. Jarvis declined to run for re-election that year, after serving as the District’s mayor for 28 years.

Fraser’s official re-election bid just days after members of Council deferred a decision to increase the mayor’s remuneration by almost $20,000 per year due to the number of hours Fraser has devoted to his mayoral duties in the last 14 months.

Ponto, meanwhile, has served as a member of Taylor District Council since 2005, and was most recently re-elected by acclamation along with councillors Brent Taillefer, Dave Lueneberg, and George Barber in 2014.

McPhail said that none of the three other current members of District Council had yet filed, though that may change.

He added that there could be as many as 14 other candidates in this year’s municipal election, since the District has handed out as many prospective candidate information packages since the end of July.

The nomination period officially ends at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

