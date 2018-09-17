Meteorologists forecasting temperatures to be slightly above normal this fall, starting in October

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Forecasters with The Weather Network are predicting that despite the cold, abrupt start to September, things should begin to get warmer than usual for the rest of the fall starting next month.

Meteorologist Erin Wenckstern said that the Peace Region will likely see colder than normal temperatures for the rest of September, similar to other areas of Western Canada.

Wenckstern said that things will be particularly cool this week, with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees colder than seasonal values.

However, she said that starting in October, the building of an El Nino in the South Pacific will result in temperatures being slightly above normal in October and November.

Wenckstern explained that this year’s El Nino is forecast to be different than those seen during the2014/2015 and 2015/2016 winter seasons, which caused snowfall amounts in the Peace to be well below normal.

Compared to a normal El Nino, which sees warm water pushed closer to the South American coast, this year is forecast to see a mild Modoki El Nino, which causes the pool of warm water to only come slightly closer than normal to South America.

Wenkstern said that while this year’s El Nino will cause above-normal temperatures, precipitation levels are forecast to remain fairly close to normal across most of B.C.

She said that snowfall amounts could be slightly above normal in November which would give skiers and snowboarders an earlier start to the season, provided termperatures don’t get too high.

