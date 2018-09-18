More properties than last year on initial property tax sale list

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has seen an increase in the number of properties that were initially on the auction block list in this year’s upcoming property tax sale.

The City’s Finance Director Shirley Collington said that initially, there were 129 properties whose property taxes had not been paid in three years, which is the length of time before the City seizes them.

She said that since the initial list was published, the number of properties on the list has dropped to around 70 as the property owners have settled the dest with the City.

The initial list for last year’s property tax sale contained 93 properties, though only three were auctioned off in the sale, since the delinquent accounts were taken care.

Collington said that owners are notified every year about this possibility when they receive their property tax notices, and the City also attempts to contact them once the account becomes delinquent.

The sale will be taking place on Monday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. inside the Council Chamber at Fort St. John City Hall.

Collington added that any owner with a delinquent account can make a payment to the city anytime before the auction begins on the 25th.

