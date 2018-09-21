MP Bob Zimmer hosting town hall meeting on proposed firearm legislation Friday evening

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer will be hosting a town hall meeting in Charlie Lake on Friday evening.

The meeting is being jointly hosted by the North Peace Rod & Gun Club and the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.

Among the topics of discussion slated for the meeting is the firearms legislation being proposed by federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

On Friday morning, Zimmer spoke about his party’s opposition to Bill C-71 during an interview on Trev Talks on 100.1 Moose FM.

Residents can also speak with the MP about other issues affecting the community.

The meeting will be taking place at the North Peace Rod & Gun Club, located at 13300 Sunnyside Drive, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

