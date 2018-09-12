Navigators to honour former head coach Darcy Haugan during season opener vs. Huskies

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The North Peace Navigators will be honouring former head coach Darcy Haugan at their NWJHL home opener against the Fort St. John Huskies next weekend.

Haugan was killed along with 15 others in last April’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos near Tisdale, Saskatchewan as the team travelled to Nipawin for a playoff game.

Prior to being named Broncos head coach ahead of the 2015-2016 season Haugan, a native of Peace River, served as the Navigators’ head coach for 12 years.

Over the Labour Day weekend, the Broncos travelled to Peace River to play a pair of exhibition games against the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm and Whitecourt Wolverines in honour of Haugan.

Huskies’ General Manager Jeremy Clothier, who spoke about his friendship with Haugan last spring, said that he and the rest of the team are honoured to have been asked by the Navigators to play in next weekend’s game.

“I think it’s a really great honour for them to ask us to play in a game that’s going to be quite emotional, I can imagine. Maybe not so much from the players’ side but from people involved like myself and Gary [Alexander, head coach of the Huskies], to Mike [Fosty, general manager of the Navigators] and their organization.”

Clothier said that the two teams will participate in a ceremony in remembrance of Haugan before the game along with Haugan’s family and a number of the Navigators’ alumni.

The game takes place at the Baytex Energy Centre on Saturday, September 22nd at 8:00 p.m. local time/7:00 p.m. Pacific time, with the game to be streamed on the Huskies’ Ustream page.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Navigators’ home opener against the Huskies are available in Peace River at OT Sports and Caribou Cresting, in Grimshaw at Beyond 2000 and Junction Motors, and via email at shato1@telus.net.

Those who are looking for tickets via email are asked to state how many tickets they would like, and to either provide a phone number to make the purchase via credit card or to send an Interac e-transfer to the same email address.

The team says that a proof of purchase will be sent via email, and tickets will be available at the Baytex Energy Centre’s ‘Will Call’ line on game day.

Related Stories