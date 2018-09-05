Nearly $9,000 raised so far at Fort St. John Jail ‘n’ Bail

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three local law enforcement members and their colleagues have raised nearly $9,000 so far at this year’s Jail ‘n’ Bail in Fort St. John.

RCMP Corporal Spencer Owen, Constable Rebecca Bojczuk, and Sheriff Joelle Jensen will be riding over 700 kilometres from Prince George to Prince Rupert in this year’s Cops for Cancer – Tour de North, which starts on September 14th.

To help the three peace officers raise money the Jail ‘n’ Bail event – which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – is also featuring a burger barbecue until 2 p.m. at the Canadian Tire parking lot.

So far, 15 residents have been “arrested” in this year’s event on charges that included “coming off a little peachy,” “exceeding their limit of fabulous shoes,” “not having enough fun this summer,” and “having a pocket square that didn’t match their tie,” among several others

As of 1:00 p.m., the event had raised $8,785, though that number is expected to climb as several other notable residents – including mayor Lori Ackerman – had been issued “warrants” or been placed in “jail.”

Since May, the three officers have ridden over 2,300 kilometres to train for this year’s Tour de North. Last year’s Jail ‘n’ Bail in Fort St. John raised $21,355, and Cpl. Owen said he was optimistic about beating that tally this year.

Cpl. Owen said that members of the public are still able to nominate their friends, family members and coworkers to be “arrested” by an RCMP member. “Wanted” posters are able to be filled out at the Fort St. John RCMP detachment, as well as at the Jail ‘n’ Bail event location.

Related Stories