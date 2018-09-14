NEAT offices and thrift store will be moving under one roof

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The offices of the Northern Environmental Action Team, as well as its NEAT Finds Thrift Store, will be moving all under on roof at the end of the month.

NEAT’s executive director Karen Mason-Bennett explained that the organization has decided to bring all of its operations to a single location since it is both larger than its current spaces and will put the NEAT Finds store in a more central location in the city.

Mason-Bennett said that NEAT will be relocating to the former Maximum Fitness building on 95th Avenue, next to the new home of the North Peace Gymnastics Association.

The plan is to have the thrift store located on the lower floor where the old weight pit used to be, while NEAT’s office space will be on the floor above.

Mason-Bennett said that the organizations will also be building a classroom space inside its new home, which will allow NEAT to host its own programming instead of having to travel around the region.

NEAT’s offices will be closed September 24th-28th to get everything packed and moved, while the NEAT Finds store will be closing on September 27th.

Mason-Bennett said that the goal is to have everything reopened by the beginning of October.

