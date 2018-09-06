New Grade 10 curriculum implemented this year

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – All Grade 10 students in B.C. will officially be learning the Province’s new curriculum for that Grade level this year, marking the second of three steps in which that the new B.C. school curriculum will be implemented.

In a press release today, the Ministry of Education announced that the introduction of the Grade 10 curriculum this school year follows the implementation of the new K-9 curriculum in September 2016. Consistent with the K-9 curriculum, the new Grade 10 curriculum also includes Indigenous content and perspectives across all subjects.

“Teachers and students are already experiencing the benefits of the personalized, flexible nature of the new curriculum up to Grade 9,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “The new Grade 10 curriculum offers opportunities for teachers to engage their students in new and innovative ways of learning and to foster creativity. It truly is an exciting time for education in B.C. and I look forward to the positive impact this will have on student success.”

The new curricula for Grades 11 and 12 along with the revised B.C. Graduation Program will be implemented next September.

