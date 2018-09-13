Nine candidates now running to become Fort St. John’s next councillor

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though it’s looking increasingly more likely that Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman will win her second four-year term in a row by acclamation, the same can’t be said for the rest of Council in this year’s municipal election.

As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, six out of seven current members of Fort St. John City Council had officially launched re-election bids. Those councillors, save Trevor Bolin, will be running against four other candidates, none of whom have previously been elected to public office.

Two-time unsuccessful candidate Becky Grimsrud will be making her third bid for a seat on City Council after she lost last year’s by-election to councillor Lilia Hansen.

Of the nine candidates looking to be elected to Council, three are involved in the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce.

Hansen, who is the Chamber’s executive director, has been joined by Treasurer Tony Zabinsky and, as of Thursday afternoon, Chuck Fowler.

Fowler serves as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and is also involved in local grassroots organization FSJ for LNG.

Justin Jones, whose nomination papers list him as a sales representative with United Rentals, is the fourth non-incumbent candidate.

The nomination period ends at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

