Nominations open today for upcoming municipal election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The nomination period for the upcoming municipal elections in B.C. has officially begun.

The nomination period started this morning at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 4:00 p.m. on September 14th.

As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday only incumbent Lori Ackerman had submitted her nomination package in the mayoral race.

Ackerman was re-elected mayor by acclamation during the last municipal election in 2014, winning the mayor’s chair during the 2011 election by 60 votes over Don Irwin.

Three candidates had so far declared themselves to be running as councillors in Fort St. John as of 2:00 p.m.: incumbents Larry Evans and Gord Klassen.

Evans finished third in 2014’s election with 1,181 votes and 57 percent of votes cast while Klassen finished fifth with 1,016 votes, or 49 percent.

Becky Grimsrud has also submitted nomination papers for this year’s election, her third attempt at running for a seat on City Council.

Grimsrud lost her bid for City Council in 2014 when she received 662 votes. In last year’s by-election to fill the seat vacated by Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, Grimsrud finished second to Lilia Hansen with 242 votes to Hansen’s 256.

The City released nomination packages for the October 20th election at the end of July but was not able to officially accept packages until this morning.

Last month, Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman and Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead both confirmed that they would be running for re-election again this year.

Nomination papers for the City of Fort St. John can be downloaded at www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections or can be picked up at City Hall. For residents who wish to run as a director in the Regional District, nomination papers can be picked up at the Regional District offices in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

The deadline to officially register as a candidate is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

