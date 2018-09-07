Northeast B.C. unemployment rate dropped 1.4 percent last month

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. last month dropped a whopping 1.4 percent last month.

According to data released by Stats Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. fell from 7.4 percent in July to 6.0 percent in August. The number of full-time jobs increased by an estimated 800, from 32,600 to 33,400. However, the number of part-time jobs dropped from 7,700 to 7,300. The size of the labour force in Northeast B.C. also decreased by an estimated 100 workers.

With the drop in the unemployment rate, the region saw a corresponding increase in the rate of employment, which jumped from 71.8 to 72.5 percent, making it the economic region with the highest rate of employment in B.C.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate fell to third-highest of any region in B.C. after topping the list in July. The lowest rate of unemployment was recorded in the Lower Mainland where 4.8 percent of the labour force was without work, while the next lowest rate on Vancouver Island was 4.9 percent. The highest unemployment rate in B.C last month was recorded in the Kootenay region, which has seen its unemployment rate jump from 4.9 to 7.3 percent in the last two months.

The unemployment rate across the province jumped by 0.3 percent to 5.1 percent, while the national unemployment rate went up from 5.9 to 6.1 percent last month.

