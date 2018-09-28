Northern Health investigating theft of narcotics from Dawson Creek Hospital

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health is currently investigating a theft of narcotics that occurred at the Dawson Creek Hospital earlier this week.

According to an anonymous tip from someone claiming to be a hospital employee, the drugs were found at a local skate park after an unknown person broke into the hospital sometime Monday night.

The source told Energeticcity.ca that the RCMP were informed about the theft after a parent saw that local youth had found the drugs at the skate park and posted the discovery on Snapchat.

Northern Health spokesperson Andrea Palmer confirmed today that a theft of narcotics did occur at the Dawson Creek Hospital sometime this week and that the drugs have since been recovered by the RCMP.

She said that the RCMP did attend the hospital in response to the reported theft.

Palmer said that Northern Health is apologizing that the theft occurred, and that a full internal review and investigation has been initiated in cooperation with the RCMP.

She was not able to say what types of narcotics were stolen from the hospital, or whether all of the stolen drugs have been accounted for, saying that the matter is currently under investigation.

Palmer added that more details about the investigation may be released in the coming days.

