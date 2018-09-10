Northern Health looking for resident feedback on cardiac health issues

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health will be conducting a series of consultations with residents across Northeast B.C. this fall to gather input on ‘Heart Health’.

The series of consultation meetings with residents will focus on the spectrum of heart health from prevention to services, treatment and hospital care.

The health authority has set out a number of goals for the consultations, including to provide residents of Northern BC with information on heart health and to learn about residents’ priorities before reporting back on the health concerns, hopes, and ideas of participants.

“Taking steps to keep your heart healthy can have a huge impact on a person’s quality of life,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Northern Health’s consultations give residents an opportunity to affect how their communities learn about heart health and to offer their perspectives on the health issues that that matter to them.”

The series of meetings, “Heart Health in Northern BC,” begins September 17th in Fort Nelson and runs through the middle of November.

The full list of dates can be found below.

