Northern Lights Raceway to hopefully host final races of 2018 this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Northern Lights Raceway are cautiously optimistic that they’ll be able to host the drag strip’s final races of the 2018 season this weekend.

Raceway president Robin DeRose said that this weekend is – weather permitting – the first set of races since July and the final chances for racers to earn points in the raceway’s season standings.

The raceway hosted the CMDRA and BIG BUX races on back-to-back weekends in August, but neither event awarded season points.

The forecast is calling for anywhere between 15 and 40 millimetres of rain to fall in Fort St. John on Saturday, and DeRose said that if this weekend ends up being a rain-out, the club does have a rain-out date scheduled for next weekend.

However, he said that since the long range forecast doesn’t look too promising, officials will be deciding this Sunday afternoon whether or not races will be happening on the rain-out dates.

The action is scheduled to start at Northern Lights Raceway on Saturday and Sunday with the time trials starting at 10:00 a.m. and races beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Related Stories