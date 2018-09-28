NPSS volleyball and soccer teams kick off seasons

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Season openers kicked off last weekend for NPSS sports teams, with Sr Boys Soccer in Prince George at the Warrior Invitational and Sr Boys and Girls Volleyball in Grande Prairie at the Super Red.

Sr Girls Volleyball finished the weekend with a 4-3 record, losing in the consolation final to Duchess Park. The girls had a good weekend of play, meeting head coach Alex Bacso’s expectations and starting the season off strong.

Sr Boys Volleyball had a tough weekend with a record of 0-5. From coaches Cole Hyland and Ian Zackondik “in terms of skill level, the boys were on par with most of the teams in the tournament, however, we made some mistakes and ended up getting outplayed. All things considered though we played okay. There were lots of good things, and we know what we need to work on moving forward”

Sr Boys Soccer had a solid opening weekend, finishing in first place at the Warrior Invitational tournament in Prince George. Harrison Sewell earned tournament MVP and Caleb Mohninger earned the Top Defensive Player award. Other notable performances were grade 12s Mason Miranda, Quinlan Snider and Tony Hafner.

Female Athlete of the Week: Jessie Copes – veteran Copes had a consistent weekend and excelled in game point situations. In the semi finals, the girls were down 14-13 to Parkland in the 3rd set when she went in to serve. Copes kept her composure in a stressful situation and put the ball into play, spurring the team on to win the game 17-15.

Male Athlete of the Week: Harrison Sewell – In his rookie debut, Gr. 10 Sewell had a dominant performance with 8 goals in 4 games. He played an integral role both on and off the pitch, setting the bar for discipline and work ethic.

