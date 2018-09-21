Number of candidates for City Council in Fort St. John drops to 12

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of candidates looking to be elected to Fort St. John City Council in next month’s municipal election has officially dropped to 12.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said today that Denise Menard provided written notification to the Chief Election Officer at 1:15 Friday afternoon that she was withdrawing her name as candidate for Councillor from the 2018 Municipal Election.

Menard was one of two candidates to submit their nomination papers at the final minutes before the official nomination deadline at 4:00 p.m. last Friday.

Both her and Gabor Haris were the final two official candidates to submit official nominations.

With Menard’s withdrawal today, there are currently 12 official candidates for council in Fort St. John.

The six incumbents, Larry Evans, Gord Klassen, Byron Stewart, Trevor Bolin, Bruce Christensen, and Lilia Hansen, are all seeking re-election, along with Chuck Fowler, Becky Grimsrud, Gabor Haris, Jim Harris, Justin Jones, and Tony Zabinsky.

The official deadline to withdraw as a candidate is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21st.

For more information and a current list of candidates, please visit www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections.

