NWJHL Scoreboard – Canucks vs Navigators, GP vs Fairview and the Huskies in Sexsmith

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There were three games Friday night in the NWJHL. The Junior Canucks were in Peace River, Fairview was in Grande Prairie, and the Huskies travelled to Sexsmith.

In Peace River, the Navigators dominated the game to come away with a final score of 6-2. The Navigators saw goals from Robert Lemay, Theo Cunningham, Daniel Noskey, Chase Henrickson and Dawson Gour. The two goals for Dawson Creek were scored by Lane Wycotte and Tim Zimmer. Click here for the boxscore.

It was the same story in Grande Prairie where the JDA Kings outscored the Fairview Flyers 6-1. The JDA Kings saw two goals Justin Rudyk, one from Austin Hrehourk and Wyatt Lawrence had a hat trick. The Flyers only goal was scored by Dawson Blanchette. Click here for the boxscore.

The Huskies struggled in Sexsmith and lost 6-0. Click here to read that game summary.

Saturday games included Peace River against Dawson Creek and Sexsmith will take on the Grande Prairie JDA Kings.

