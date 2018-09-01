Officials searching for accident after finding injured person in Pine Pass

Advertisement

UPDATE- RCMP have located the vehicle and no one was in the vehicle. The female motorist was taken to the hospital and the incident is being investigated by the RCMP.

Rescue trucks are returning home at this time.

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd and Mackenzie Rescue Trucks along with the RCMP and the BC Ambulance Crew from Mackenzie are searching for the site of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Azouzetta Lake Lodge & Campground and Powder King after an injured person has been found alongside the road.

Emergency crews do not know if a passenger or passengers are still in a vehicle since the injured person cannot speak and is seriously injured.

If you are travelling in this area, please look closely for any sign of an accident and report immediately to police-fire-ambulance personnel or call 911 with precise details. This is an emergency and an ongoing story.

—

