Old Fort Landslide could continue to move for several days

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The landslide near the Old Fort could take days before it stops moving.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation said Sunday that a preliminary field and air assessment had been completed and landslide specialists are on route to the area. A Ministry of Offical said “The slide continues to move and it could take several days before it stops. 24-hour traffic control and slide monitoring is in place.”

“The Old Fort Road has been damaged, and the road to the community is closed until the site can be determined to be safe to allow crews to enter to start the repairs. The Ministry is working with the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to find suitable access options for the residents in the meantime.”

It has been determined that there is no immediate risk to the Old Fort community.

The Peace River Regional District has activated it’s Emergency Operations Centre in response to the landslide. Two properties, including a gravel pit at the top of the hill, have been evacuated.

Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say it could take a day or two before a new route for the Old Fort Road is determined. In the meantime, residents of the Old Fort are asked to shelter in place and contact the Peace River Regional District or the RCMP if they need any assistance.

