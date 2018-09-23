Over 2,000 customers without power in Fort St John

Advertisement

UPDATE as of 11:35 a.m. – Power has been fully restored.

UPDATE as of 11:05 a.m. – B.C. Hydro is estimating power will be restored by 12 p.m.

UPDATE – The outage was caused by birds coming in contact with B.C. Hydro power lines. There is still no estimate on when power will be restored. A crew from B.C. Hydro should be on scene to start repairing the outage by 11:15 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is responding to a power outage in Fort St John.

The outage affects over 2,000 customers. There is no estimate on when power will be restored and the caused is under investigation.

Watch www.bchydro.com/outages or this website for updates.

