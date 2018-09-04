UPDATED: Over two hundred Fort St. John residents in the dark this morning

Advertisement

UPDATE: BC Hydro crews are currently on site working to restore power, which is expected to occur at approximately 9:30 a.m. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 200 BC Hydro customers are without power in Fort St. John this morning.

The outage occurred at around 6:20 a.m. and is affecting 264 customers on the city’s northeast side.

The outage stretches from 112th Ave. south to 101st Ave, and from 90th St. east to 86th St.

BC Hydro says that crews have been assigned to restore the power outage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.

