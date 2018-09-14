Peace Passage Skating Club accepting registrations

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Passage Skating Club is now taking registrations for their upcoming figure skating season.

The club, which practices at the Taylor and District Ice Centre, has programs for figure skaters of all age groups. In addition, the club will also be offering their Canskate program for toddlers that aren’t in school yet.

For parents who aren’t sure if their little ones will enjoy skating, the club is offering two free Canskate Sessions on October 3 & October 10. Pre-registration is recommended.

For more information, visit the club’s website at www.peacepassage.ca or contact Amanda Thomas @ (250) 262-4659.

