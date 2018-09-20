Peace Region entrepreneurs are finalists in ThriveNorth’s 2018 Business Challenge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Futurpreneur Canada has announced the finalists for its 2018 ThriveNorth Business Challenge, several of whom are based in the Peace Region.

ThriveNorth was launched in Northeast B.C. back in February. Managed by Futurpreneur Canada, the organization helps budding young entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses with mentorship, funding, and resources.

ThriveNorth offers start-up companies with loans of up to $15,000, and access to up to an additional $30,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada.

In June, the organization opened applications for its 2018 Business Challenge, with the winning application getting a prize of $10,000.

The Business Challenge has three categories: Best New Business by an entrepreneur aged 18-28, Best New Business by an entrepreneur aged 29-39, and Best Growth Opportunity for an entrepreneur aged 18-39 whose business at least one year old.

The finalists in each of the three categories can be found below.

Best New Business (18-28):

Krystal Anderson-Gosselin, Creative consulting business (Fort St. John)

Allysha Fryer-Thomas, Balance Bean (Telegraph Creek)

Holly-Anne Ritchie & Shay Bergunder, BowTie (Dawson Creek)

Margo Peill, The Kitchen Table (Terrace)

Best New Business (29-39):

Alicia Copeland, Copeland Sure Foot Surfacing (Fort St. John)

Stephen Beard, Beard’s Brewing Company (Fort St. John)

Sarah & Lyle Spencer, Green Eggs Market (Haida Gwaii)

Nathan Murdoch, Pioneer Passive Homes (Smithers)

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39):

Will Beleznay, Complete Carpentry Services Ltd (Fort St. John)

Jessie Taylor, Mama G’s Country Kitchen (Chetwynd)

Axel Whalen, Tiny Life Supply (Smithers)

Amy Timms, Happi Soles Foot Care (Houston)

Each of the finalists will be pitching their business ideas on October 4th in Fort St. John, with the winners from each category receiving a $10,000 prize to support the further growth of their business.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award valued at $5,000, which will be determined by a combination of online and in-person votes collected at the final event.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award can be done via this link: Click here to vote.

Online voting closes Thursday October 4th at noon.

